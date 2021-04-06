Gwen Stefani Goes Varsity Chic in Gym Shorts & Buzzy ‘Brazil’ Nike Dunks With Saweetie

Gwen Stefani and Saweetie are joining forces for a sure-to-be hit collaboration in bold fashion.

Remixing Stefani’s song “Slow Clap” this week, the two musical sensations previewed their looks for their upcoming music video today. As seen on Stefani’s Instagram page, the duo modeled athletic-inspired outfits with a twist — Saweetie oped for a nude crop top and gym shorts while her No Doubt alumna counterpart modeled a varsity tee and $30 Adidas shorts.

Both award-winning artists tapped Nike for their sneakers of choice as well.

Stefani’s pick came in the form of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Brazil’ kicks, a pair that returned to the shelves in May 2020 for the first time since 2001. Recognizable from its sunshine yellow uppers and contrasting kelly green leather overlays, the pair takes inspiration from the colors of the South American country’s flag. Originally retailing for $100, the pairs now can be found on the resale market for anywhere from $283 to $442 on StockX, with fellow resale site GOAT offering sizes for as high as $750.

The Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

When it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, Stefani’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear. The No Doubt singer also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Icy Grl” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

Click through the gallery to find more of Saweetie’s best style moments.