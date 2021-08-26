Gwen Stefani Goes Bold in a Sequined Flannel, Cutoff Shorts & the Wildest Neon Parachute Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwen Stefani’s performance attire never ceases to impress.

The “Hollaback Girl” musician joined her husband Blake Shelton on tour last night, taking the stage in Ohio. For the show, Stefani channeled her edgier roots in a white crop top layered with an orange bralette and cutoff black shorts. The singer’s ensemble also included her go-to fishnet tights and a sequined twist on a classic flannel shirt, giving it a glam upgrade.

When it came down to footwear, Stefani’s outfit reached a whole new level in the boldest pair of boots. The neon orange shoes featured parachute-like uppers with a purple drawstring closure and lifted stiletto heel. The boots tap into this season’s ritual favoritism of brighter shades and neon colors as the weather warms up. You can find bright shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the past few weeks alone

Gwen Stefani shows off her performance wear on Instagram Stories, Aug. 25. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

A closer view of Gwen Stefani’s jacket and boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

As for Gwen Stefani herself, when it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, her style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Rich Girl” musician knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with former role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” alongside her now-fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

