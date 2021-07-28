Gwen Stefani Is a Country Queen in a Star-Spangled Dress & Studded Cowboy Boots

Gwen Stefani broke out her country side last night for a performance during the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Tenn.

The “Sweet Escape” musician joined her husband, Blake Shelton, on stage during the show on Tuesday in modern cowgirl attire. The ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder dress complete with layers of tiered fringe, sheer paneling and a coating of lace stars.

When it came down to footwear, the Western-chic elements continued with Stefani’s go-to set of boots.

The Philipp Plein cowboy boots came coated in smooth white uppers contrasted with western-style overlays and star-studded detailing. Accented with hanging fringe, the style also features a signature skull-adorned metallic stiletto heel that measures almost 5 inches in height. The style was once found on Plein’s outlet site, discounted from $3,150 to $1,091.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouettes, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

Philipp Plein Paneled cowboy boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

As for Gwen Stefani herself, when it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, her style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Hollaback Girl” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with former role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” alongside her now-fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

