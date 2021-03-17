×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gwen Stefani Transforms Into ‘Country Barbie’ in a Pink Western Suit & Glittering Combat Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
gwen-stefani-jimmy-fallon-performance
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani took the stage at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week in a look that could not be missed.

The musician performed her new hit single “Slow Clap” in bold attire on Monday, opting for a western theme in a cowgirl-style pink Daniel x Diamond shirt with matching glittering fringe-coated pants. The pieces came layered over an embellished bustier and sequined fishnet tights.

“This shirt was a collaboration between our designers Lani + Daniel, @hbarcofficial, and @vera_vasiley,” wrote the brand Daniel x Diamond on Instagram. “The inspo was country Barbie. Cacti were a must… and then Vera’s imagination went wild in her Texas studio.”

Related

Katy Perry Takes Hawaii in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Adidas With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy

Clarks' New 'Jamaica Pack' Lends Island-Inspired Flair to Its Iconic Boot Styles

Jill Biden Goes Green for St. Patrick's Day in a Tailored Blazer, Shift Dress & Classic Pumps

gwen stefani, pink jacket, pants, glitter, fringe, boots, combat boots, jimmy kimmel, performance, song, slow clap
Gwen Stefani perfoms on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in bold attire, March 15.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC
gwen stefani, pink jacket, pants, glitter, fringe, boots, combat boots, jimmy kimmel, performance, song, slow clap
Gwen Stefani perfoms on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in bold attire, March 15.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC
gwen stefani, pink jacket, pants, glitter, fringe, boots, combat boots, jimmy kimmel, performance, song, slow clap
A closer view of Gwen Stefani’s glittering boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

As for footwear, the glittering elements continued into Stefani’s choice of combat boots. Giving a twist on the growing trend for spring, the singer’s pair include black laces, a lugged outsole and rhinestone-coated uppers.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoia and more major stars.

gwen stefani, pink jacket, pants, glitter, fringe, boots, combat boots, jimmy kimmel, performance, song, slow clap
Gwen Stefani perfoms on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in bold attire, March 15.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC
gwen stefani, pink jacket, pants, glitter, fringe, boots, combat boots, jimmy kimmel, performance, song, slow clap
A closer view of Gwen Stefani’s glittering boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Earlier in the week, the “Hollaback Girl” musician revealed more standout attire while promoting her new single, opting for an edgier appeal. Kicking off with a moto-style leather jacket and a knit bralette, the ensemble tapped DSquared2 for the wild combination; the outfit also included a unique leather jacket-inspired skirt with a chunk belt and fringed adornments.

The fringed elements continued into Stefani’s choice of footwear, modeling a knee-high silhouette atop a pointed-toe front and hidden stiletto heel; the pair retails for $1,675 on Farfetch.

When it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, Stefani’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

The No Doubt alumna also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Shine like Gwen Stefani in glittering boots inspired by her performance style.

boots, combat boots, glitter, dr martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Buy Now: Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Glitter Boots, $120 (was $150).

boots, combat boots, glitter, jessica simpson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Kalirah 2 Combat Boots, $75 (was $149).

boots, combat boots, glitter, cape robbin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Cape Robbin Kingston Boots, $70.

Click through the gallery to find more of Gwen Stefani’s boldest attire over the years.

Banner image showing mountain sport, lifestyle Sponsored By Footwear Unlimited

A New Partnership Between Footwear Unlimited and Spyder Creates Limitless Opportunity

Footwear Unlimited will produce Mountain Sport, Everyday Active and Lifestyle footwear collections for Spyder.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad