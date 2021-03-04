Gwen Stefani Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Leggings & Ugg Slippers for ‘Wonderland’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani showed off her wild side with her latest cover shoot this week for Wonderland magazine.

As seen on the publication’s Instagram today, the “Hollaback Girl” singer opted for a full animal print look that teamed a cheetah bralette with leopard leggings; the outfit also included a tiger-striped furry coat that Stefani cast aside as she lounged about.

In an unexpected twist, Stefani also layered the bold leggings over sheer black tights and surprisingly comfortable shoes.

The cozy slip-on Ugg shoes included smooth suede uppers with fuzzy shearling lining; sheepskin makes for a useful interior in slippers as it helps absorb moisture while still keeping toes toasty. Set atop a textured outsole, similar styles from the brand retail for $120 at Ugg.com.

As the cover star for Wonderland’s Spring 2021 issue, Stefani also modeled a mix of more bold ensembles including one featuring her favorite pair of boots. Teamed with a leather bustier and wild inside-out jeans, the Philipp Plein cowboy boots came coated in smooth white uppers contrasted with western-style overlays and star-studded detailing. Accented with hanging fringe, the style also features a signature skull-adorned metallic stiletto heel that measures almost 5 inches in height. The now sold-out style once retailed for $3,150.

When it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, Stefani’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

