Gwen Stefani Earns a ‘Slow Clap’ for Her Denim Bustier, Short Shorts & Glittering Cone-Heel Boots

Gwen Stefani surprised fans with the announcement yesterday of her new single, “Slow Clap.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, the award-winning musician unveiled the new album artwork for her upcoming track. In the image, Stefani models an embellished denim bustier matched to the boldest short shorts and fishnet tights, all layered under a fringed western jacket.

As for footwear, the “Hollaback Girl” musician opted for glittering knee-high boots complete with a unique and recognizable design. The slouchy pair came coated in bejeweled embellishments set atop a structured cone heel, a signature element of the Saint Laurent Niki boots. Stefani’s pick in particular bears resemblance to the brand’s illustrious crystal-coated $10,000 iteration of the silhouette from its 2017 collections, still available at Farfetch for the heightened price tag.

Saint Laurent Nikki rhinestone boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and even first lady Jill Biden amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Stefani herself is a longtime fan of the lifted boot silhouette, oftentimes matching a variety of versions to mini skirts and bold numbers for her on-stage attire.

When it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, Stefani’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

