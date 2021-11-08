Gwen Stefani Is a True Showgirl in a Glittering Bustier Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwen Stefani took the stages of Las Vegas by storm on Sunday night in bold attire.

The “Hella Good” singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Sin City residency show last night, taking to Instagram in a glittering bustier-style bodysuit. The look tapped into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs; the silhouettes have been spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

As for footwear, Stefani herself opted for her favorite style of boots — thigh-high — with a black pair coated in endless gold buckles.

Earlier this month, the “Hollaback Girl” singer returned to the stage for her new residency in a twist on a classic trend from the early 2000s. Stefani performed in a bandeau leather bralette matched to a pleated checkered skirt which she styled over printed leggings.

Layering a mini skirt or denim skort over tights and leggings was all the rage a few decades back, favorited by Paris Hilton, Mischa Barton, Christina Milan and more style stars from the early aughts.

To add to the pink-chic style, Stefani herself opted for glittering black combat boots set atop a platform base.

As for Gwen Stefani herself, when it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, her style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Rich Girl” musician knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with former role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” alongside her now-fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Feeling inspired? Channel Gwen Stefani in these thigh-high boots.

