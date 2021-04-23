Gwen Stefani Goes Back to School in Bold Fashion Thanks to Her Cutoff Shorts & Fringed Boho Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani is going back to school — but it’s not what you think.

The hit musician released another music video for her song “Slow Clap” today exclusively on Facebook, taking her talents back to the classroom in bold fashion. Her ensemble included a three-dimensional, flower-coated bandeau matched to denim cutoff shorts and her favorite fishnet tights.

Stefani then layered in a silky brown oversize bomber jacket and the wildest fringed boots to match, hitting just below the knee.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Related Bape and Adidas Have a New Superstar 'Green Camo' Collab Dropping Soon Kourtney Kardashian Plays With Proportions in a '90s Look & Dr. Martens The Nike Air Max 98 'Easter Pastel' Dropped Years Ago -- but You Can Still Get a Pair Today

The boots worn by Stefani in her new music video bear a strong resemblance to her go-to DSquared2 pair that she modeled when first promoting her single. The boots also include a towering 5-inch heel and retail for $1,675 on Farfetch.

When it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, Stefani’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Give your style an edgy upgrade in fringed boots inspired by Gwen Stefani.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Schutz Vickie Boots, $224 (was $298).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Click through the gallery to find more of Gwen Stefani’s bold street style throughout the years.