Giuseppe Zanotti Kicks Off Alexandre Vauthier Collaboration With Glitzy Heels For Spring 2021 Couture

The Italian shoe designer created all of the glitzy heels for the French couturier's spring '21 haute couture collection.

It’s a match made in high-fashion, crystal-studded heaven.

For his spring ’21 haute couture collection, French designer Alexandre Vauthier debuted a series of high heels in collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, a capsule that will kick off a long-term trademark licensing partnership in designer, production and wholesale efforts.

The collaboration is an obvious fit for the creatives; one known as the rock-and-roll designer of the couture world, the other his equally edgy counterpart of footwear. Using his know-how and production capabilities, Zanotti created some 90 styles across the spring ’21 couture and upcoming fall ’21 collections — mostly heels also a few ballet shoes and flat sandals — to complement Vauthier’s voluminous, colorful, sequin- and crystal-decorated garments.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier

To create the myriad shoe styles, Zanotti turned to his existing collection and archives, putting a spin on each. The Jill platform, for example, utilizes some of the designer’s most recent crystal-covered floral embellishments and velvet-covered heels. The

Giuseppe Zanotti’s crystal embellished Jill platform sandal for Alexandre Vauthier couture. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

A sketch of Giuseppe Zanotti’s heels for Alexandre Vauthier.<span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> </span> CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

“Our universes are both close and complementary, so the models have been created in perfect harmony,” Vauthier told FN after debuting his spring ’21 collection, which was inspired by Parisian nightlife in the ’80s and filmed at the city’s famous Le Palace nightclub.

“I like his concept of modern Parisian woman, haute couture but contemporary,” said Zanotti of working with Vauthier . “We both love a strong and irreverent woman who feels good and secure in her clothes and shoes.”

An over-the-knee boot with patent pump detailing and a crystal embellished ankle chain. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

A crystal studded, ankle wrap heel from Giuseppe Zanotti’s collaboration with Alexandre Vauthier. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Like everyone else these days, the designers (who first met at a dinner party in Paris a few years ago) worked mostly remotely to complete the collection.

“The global pandemic has forced us to completely change our approach: from production timing and methods, to the blueprint of the collection, to the way we sell our product and communicate it. Technology is part of our future, and we will find a way to adapt our know-how and skills to this new world,” said Zanotti. “In general, it is hard to create without the human interaction. Yet, we are very lucky because technology allows us achieving great results even when things seem impossible,” said Zanotti.

Alexandre Vauthier spring ’21 couture. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier

This isn’t the first time Vauthier has closely collaborated with a shoe designer: he had previously worked with Amina Muaddi, in a longtime collaborative partnership that ended in 2020.

While the couture garments are available upon request and personal order of course, the footwear collection, which was first shown to international buyers in early December, will be available in May, price upon request.