Gigi Hadid Struts in a Silky Robe, Metallic Thong & Silver Stilettos for Savage x Fenty Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show is back this week for the third volume in all its statement-making glamour.

To get fans excited for the special that debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, the lingerie brand shared a sneak peek of supermodel Gigi Hadid’s look during the show. Owning the runway as per usual, Hadid struts in a silky blue robe with a coordinating metallic thong and choker necklace.

For footwear, the model debuted sleek silver pumps set atop a pointed-toe base and a stiletto heel; the style, secured by a buckled ankle strap, can also be seen on Hadid’s fellow model Precious Lee and Vanesa Hudgens in other images teased from the special.

Hudgens’ own look for the Savage x Fenty presentation also includes a daring twist. The former Disney Channel actress donned a lacy white bralette with a coordinating thong and sheer skirt overlay before walking the runway herself.

The actress posed alongside Mena Massoud, who modeled the brand’s menswear collection — think silky robes and boxer shorts.

The annual Savage x Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning on Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing is free for Amazon Prime Members.

This year’s lineup will feature performances from artists like Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will also feature special appearances from Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Troye Sivan and more.

Channel Gigi Hadid in these metallic pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Nine West Tabita Pumps, $79.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Dona Pumps, $109.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Clergerie Maelle Pumps, $239 (was $797).

Click through the gallery to see red carpet arrivals at the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 in 2020.