Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Show Off Their Impressive Couple Style on a Walk With Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made a strong case today for their top-ranking couple style.

The duo stepped out for a walk with their daughter Khai this afternoon in New York, both rocking impressive off-duty ensembles during the stroll. Taking advantage of the nice weather, the supermodel mom opted for a clay orange peacoat, white tee, ripped jeans and a statement scarf while her musician counterpart decided on darker attire; Malik’s look included a leather jacket, button-up shirt, jeans and a celeb-favorited Evolvetogether face mask.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik step out for a walk with their daughter in New York, March 25. CREDIT: Janet Mayer/Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s shoes. CREDIT: Janet Mayer/Splash News

As for footwear, Malik continued his edgy appeal in buckled leather boots set atop a subtle block heel. hadidd then selected a pair of sneakers from her favorite athletic label, Reebok. The long-time brand ambassador laced up Reebok’s Dual Court II sneakers from its chic collaboration with none other than Victoria Beckham. The shoes feature a stacked midsole with piped accents and mixed leather uppers, all for a retail price of $200 at Reebok.com.

The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection debuted for spring ’19 and included Hadid’s Dual Court II and Bolton Lo sneakers. And for spring ’20, they introduced another all-new sneaker silhouette: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik step out for a walk with their daughter in New York, March 25. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s shoes. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Dual Court II sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

When it comes to trends, Gigi herself tends to be on the breaking cusp of everything hot and in. Hadid previously starred in campaigns for the biggest names in fashion, from Versace to Tom Ford and Burberry and even Chanel, too. The model has walked runways in every season for the past few years in both womenswear and menswear collections, modeling cozy looks for Marni and wild designs for Jeremy Scott.

In 2016, she became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger before working on a series of collaborative collections with the designer in 2017 and 2018. The new mom, who gave birth in September 2020, also serves as an ambassador for Reebok, wearing endless sneakers and athleisure styles in the brand’s campaigns, in addition to partnering with jewelry brand Messika.

