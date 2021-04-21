Gigi Hadid Brings Back the ‘90s in a Neon Hoodie, Jean Vest & Her Favorite Brand of Combat Boots

Gigi Hadid channeled the 1990s with ease this week, arriving back home to New York after a few days spent at her farm.

The model returned home on Tuesday in comfy-chic fashion with a retro twist; the look layered a neon pink hoodie under an oversize denim vest with relaxed gray sweats to match.

Gigi Hadid arrives back home in New York, April 20. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s combat boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Hadid, who turns 26 years old on Friday, finished off the ensemble with one more throwback touch: combat boots. Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Chanel, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Eva Longoria and more major stars.

For her own pair, Hadid tapped one of her favorite footwear brands and a beloved label for its boots: Dr. Martens. The brown leather lace-up pair comes with a lugged outsole and an exposed welt stitch — similar pairs retail for $100 on DrMartens.com.

When it comes to trends, Gigi herself tends to be on the breaking cusp of everything hot and in. She previously starred in campaigns for the biggest names in fashion, from Versace to Tom Ford and Burberry and even Chanel, too. The supermodel has walked runways in every season for the past few years in both womenswear and menswear collections, modeling cozy looks for Marni and wild designs for Jeremy Scott.

In 2016, she became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger before working on a series of collaborative collections with the designer in 2017 and 2018. The new mom, who gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter in September 2020, also serves as an ambassador for Reebok, wearing endless sneakers and athleisure styles in the brand’s campaigns, in addition to partnering with jewelry brand Messika.

