Gigi Hadid Is the Picture of Comfort in a Crocheted Bucket Hat, Neon Biker Shorts & a Furry Twist on Clogs

Gigi Hadid made a case for comfort this week as she grabbed cookies and coffee during a walk with her newborn daughter Khai.

Joined by a friend as well, Hadid opted for relaxed attire in a crochet-knit bucket hat, white tee from Tejesta and kelly green biker shorts. Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

Gigi Hadid grabs Levain in New York during a walk with her daughter Khai and a friend, July 29. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s clogs. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

To keep with the comfy theme of her look, the model rounded out her look with fuzzy brown clogs. The chunky-sole pair featured a black base with the letters N and Y embroidered on top.

Clogs, like “ugly” sandals and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall.

Gigi Hadid grabs Levain in New York during a walk with her daughter Khai and a friend, July 29. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s clogs. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

When it comes to trends, Gigi herself tends to be on the breaking cusp of everything hot and in. She previously starred in campaigns for the biggest names in fashion, from Versace to Tom Ford and Burberry and even Chanel, too. The supermodel has walked runways in every season for the past few years in both womenswear and menswear collections, modeling cozy looks for Marni and wild designs for Jeremy Scott.

In 2016, she became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger before working on a series of collaborative collections with the designer in 2017 and 2018. The new mom, who gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter in September 2020, also serves as an ambassador for Reebok, wearing endless sneakers and athleisure styles in the brand’s campaigns, in addition to partnering with jewelry brand Messika.

