×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gigi Hadid Is Walking on Clouds in the Puffiest Sneakers & Biker Shorts With Her Daughter & Bella Hadid

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
gigi-hadid-shorts-versace-sneakers
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
View Gallery 57 Images

Gigi Hadid brought her unbeatable model street style out on the town this afternoon for a lunch date with her newborn daughter, Khai, and younger sister Bella Hadid.

The trio stepped out in New York today for a bite to eat in chic fashion as Gigi opted for a monochrome sweatshirt and biker shorts combination; her outfit also included a celeb-favorited Evolvetogether face mask.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

Related

Merrell Adds Two Lightweight Styles to Its Acclaimed Moab Hiking Boot Franchise

Kim Kardashian Debuts Her Billionaire Style in a Peek-a-Boo Cutout Top, High-Rise Jeans & Soft Booties

Lori Harvey Brings Back Chic Travel Style in the Coziest Sweats & Hairy Blue Nike Dunks

gigi hadid, shorts, biker shorts, sweatshirt, purple, sneakers, versace, bella hadid, daugther, walk, new york
Gigi Hadid takes a walk with her newborn daughter Khai and sister Bella Hadid in New York, April 8.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News
gigi hadid, shorts, biker shorts, sweatshirt, purple, sneakers, versace, bella hadid, daugther, walk, new york
A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

As for Gigi, she finished off her own biker shorts moment with sneakers courtesy of Versace. Titled the Chain Reaction Baroque sneakers, the kicks come set atop a cloud-like midsole with neon uppers and translucent overlays. You can shop similar colorways from the Italian label for $995 at Farfetch.

Gigi and Versace have maintained a strong relationship throughout the model’s career. In March, in fact, she returned to the runway for the first time since giving birth for its fall’ 21 virtual show and generated high levels of buzz. According to marketing platform Launchmetrics ‘s fall ’21 Fashion Week Insights report, Gigi’s three personal Instagram posts centering around the new Versace collection and show brought in a total of $3.3 million worth of Media Impact Value.

gigi hadid, shorts, biker shorts, sweatshirt, purple, sneakers, versace, bella hadid, daugther, walk, new york
Gigi Hadid takes a walk with her newborn daughter Khai and sister Bella Hadid (R) in New York, April 8.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News
gigi hadid, shorts, biker shorts, sweatshirt, purple, sneakers, versace, bella hadid, daugther, walk, new york
A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

When it comes to trends, Gigi herself tends to be on the breaking cusp of everything hot and in. She previously starred in campaigns for the biggest names in fashion, from Versace to Tom Ford and Burberry and even Chanel, too. The supermodel has walked runways in every season for the past few years in both womenswear and menswear collections, modeling cozy looks for Marni and wild designs for Jeremy Scott.

In 2016, she became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger before working on a series of collaborative collections with the designer in 2017 and 2018. The new mom, who gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter in September 2020, also serves as an ambassador for Reebok, wearing endless sneakers and athleisure styles in the brand’s campaigns, in addition to partnering with jewelry brand Messika.

Click through the gallery to find more of Gigi Hadid’s model street style over the years.

Someone scanning the QR code of Sponsored By Avery Dennison

Digital Revolution: Fashion Supply Chain

Avery Dennison debuts its launch of atma.io, a digital ID platform for supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad