Geox Expands Sneaker Collection, Ups Fashion Quotient for Fall ’21

Geox was among the few brands during Milan Fashion Week to host a physical presentation, inviting guests at frescoed Palazzo Clerici in central Milan.

Known for its breathable technology painstaking research on sustainable and performance-driven solutions, for fall the brand expanded its Spherica range of sneakers styles — introducing a new iteration crafted from suede and the regenerated Econyl nylon. The shoe technology, featuring a bubble-like outsole for extra cushioning, was also applied to more formal options, including Chelsea boots and derby styles.

To be sure, the company has over the years heightened its fashion quotient, which was in full display here. Boots and booties were crafted from supple leather, their tubular shape slightly flared, and came in a variety of versions, including a chic and daring python-printed option. A ladylike mid-heel pump was adorned with a more subdued crocodile motif in blush beige.

While mainly focused on footwear, Geox has been branching out to outerwear, which boasted the same attention to the environment seen on some of the shoe styles.

A range of puffer jackets made of recycled nylon and filled with real down repurposed from old duvets were cut in oversize, cocooning sportswear styles with protective hoodies, while more refined options were made of nylon cirè for a shiny effect. The latter were filled with an ecologic man-made padding for extra warmth.