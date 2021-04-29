Gal Gadot Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend With an Asymmetric Slip Dress in 2021’s Color of the Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gal Gadot brought the sunshine for the premiere of her National Geographic “Impact” docu-series.

As shared by her stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Instagram last night, the actress stunned in a deep yellow asymmetric slip dress courtesy of Monse; the cowl neck design feature a baby-bump hugging satin fabric with a cut hemline, retailing for $1,290 at Saks.

The number also channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; bright daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and more these past few weeks alone.

To complete the monochrome ensemble, the “Wonder Woman” actress broke out another trend for spring: big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Gadot’s own pick comes in the form of Alexandre Birman’s Nelly sandals; the cross-toe design is set atop a 2-inch heel and retails on sale from $525 to $368 on the brand’s website.

Alexandre Birman Nelly sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

The Israeli actress, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband Yaron Varsano, is no stranger to on-trend footwear. When it comes to her own personal style, Gadot’s look for the premiere day this week is a typical choice for the “Justice League” actress. Her go-to brands for dressed-up attire include Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi while she tends to switch it up for more casual footwear — think Reebok and Common Projects sneakers.

