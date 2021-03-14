Gal Gadot Shines in Big-Toe Sandals With a Sunny Dress at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Gal Gadot added a burst of sunshine to the orange hues and green slime at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards today.

The “Wonder Woman” actress wore a yellow dress by Stella McCartney that featured a sunny pattern and sheer panels. Completing the look, she ditched the standard award show heels for flat sandals by Dries Van Noten. The sandals featured a big-toe loop and straps across the midfoot.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish donned a yellow Versace Trésor de la Mer print dress with KCA-orange Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Gadot and Haddish joined nominees Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae and more. Other appearances included Jennifer Garner, Hailey Baldwin, Anna Kendrick and more.

Hosted by “SNL” star Kennan Thompson, the show included a performance by Justin Bieber, who rocked the stage with “Intentions” with Quavo.