Gal Gadot Wows in a Sequined & Lace-Trimmed Minidress With the Tallest Heels for ‘W Magazine’

Gal Gadot joined George Clooney, Tessa Thompson and more as the stars of this year’s W Magazine‘s Best Performances issue. The special issue honors the actors that wowed over the past year with nine unique covers and cover stars.

For Gadot’s photoshoot, the “Wonder Woman” actress posed outdoors in a bold set of ensembles. The first look included a sequined minidress with frilled lace trim, all matched to towering stiletto heels; the sleek black pair featured a pointed-toe silhouette and a slingback strap to finish. Gadot then further the look with a braided anklet, a retro-chic trend that returned to the scene in summer 2020.

Gal Gadot poses for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

A closer view of Gal Gadot’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

In a second stylish look for the publication, the Israeli star kept on her towering heels but switched out her attire for a more laid-back floral look. The daisy-coated jumped came layered with a white collared top for a timeless appeal.

Gal Gadot poses for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

A closer view of Gal Gadot’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

Joining Gadot for the new issue for W Magazine is a mix of both veteran film experts and up-and-coming stars whose names you won’t soon forget. From Michelle Pfieffer and George Clooney to Tessa Thompson and Riz Ahmed, these actors’ selection for the annual feature, curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, places them at the forefront of cinema in 2020 leading into 2021.

Michelle Pfeiffer for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

George Clooney for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

Tessa Thompson for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

When it comes to her own personal style, Gadot’s heels for the publication are a typical choice for the “Justice League” alumna. Her go-to brands for dressed-up attire include Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi while she tends to switch it up for more casual footwear — think Reebok and Common Projects sneakers.

