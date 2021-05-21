Gabrielle Union Is Bringing Back the ’90s in a Leather Blazer, Mom Jeans & Thong Sandals

Gabrielle Union pulled together a few of the 1990s’ top trends this week to formulate the combination of the season.

The “Bring It On” actress showed off her outfit of the day on Instagram yesterday, posing outside her home in a mix of retro-chic pieces. Kicking off with a leather blazer from Nanushka, the outfit layered in a Sacai graphic tee featuring Sade Adu, a hit musician known for her top tracks in the 1980s to late 1990s. Union’s look then continued with a pair of $168 Boyish Jeans and trending heels.

The square-toe sandals came with a thong-toe design and a fringed finish for a touch of dramatic flair.

Square-toe and thong-toe footwear both returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and have continued into this year as two of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Union herself is a major fan of square-toe sandals, posing in a pair for a chic mirror selfie last month with husband Dwyane Wade. While the former NBA star decided on a fuzzy Off-White sweater, his “L.A.’s Finest” counterpart tapped Magda Butrym for a double silk look. The outfit matched a printed purple-accented blouse to satin elongated trousers.

Keeping the designer theme of her look going, Union once more tapped Magda Butrym for her choice of footwear. The square-toe sandals came with a minimal ’90s-chic appeal, formed with a single-strap satin hold and a coordinating loop-toe front with an invisible PVC finish.

Union’s pair, in particular, retails for $725 at Net-a-Porter.

As for Gabrielle Union, when it comes to fashion, the actress has held a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

For red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the “Being Mary Jane” actress in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

