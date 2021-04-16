Gabrielle Union Goes ‘90s-Chic in a Chunky Sweater, Track Pants & Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union brought the 1990s to modern-day on the set of “Cheaper by the Dozen” this week.

The actress, who is starring in the remake of the classic 2003 film alongside Zach Braff, was spotted on set yesterday afternoon in retro-chic style. The outfit matched a colorful print sweater to classic track pants complete with a striped detailing across the leg.

Gabrielle Union spotted leaving set filming “Cheaper by the Dozen” in Los Angeles, April 15. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Gabrielle Union’s sneakers. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

To give the outfit one final vintage-inspired touch, the “L.A.’s Finest” actress laced up a pair of lugged sneakers from Chloé. The white leather pair featured hits of navy across the heel with gray overlays along the side and a textured rubber outsole. You can shop the low-top design for $525 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Gabrielle Union spotted leaving set filming “Cheaper by the Dozen” in Los Angeles, April 15. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Gabrielle Union’s sneakers. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Chloe Franckie sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Earlier in the month, Union first arrived on set, tapping designer Samantha Black to support a Black-owned business in the label’s $78 V-neck sweater and matching $120 wide-leg pants.

The finishing touch for Union’s own on-set attire tapped her husband Dwyane Wade for footwear. The now-retired professional athlete started Way of Wade in collaboration with Chinese brand Li-Ning in 2013 and has since created stylish footwear, apparel and sports accessories. The “Bring It On” star herself modeled the brand’s chunky-sole sneakers set with mesh uppers, suede overlays and a unique lacing system.

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the “Bring It On” actress in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

Take inspiration from Gabrielle Union’s sneaker style in these gum-sole kicks.

CREDIT: Reebok

Buy Now: Reebok Classic Harman Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Vans Authentic Sneakers, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Madewell Sidewalk Sneakers, $78.

Click through the gallery to find more brands who are bringing back their 1990s trends.