Gabrielle Union Tackles the Big Toe Sandal Trend in the Silkiest Pants & Printed Satin Top

Gabrielle Union gave her take on one of spring’s biggest footwear trends this weekend in a stylish after-work moment with husband Dwyane Wade.

The couple posed for a chic mirror selfie on Sunday night, each showing off their impressive wardrobe. While the former NBA star decided on a fuzzy Off-White sweater, his “L.A.’s Finest” counterpart tapped Magda Butrym for a double silk look. The outfit matched a printed purple-accented blouse to satin elongated trousers.

Keeping the designer theme of her look going, Union once more tapped Magda Butrym for her choice of footwear. The square-toe sandals came with a minimal ’90s-chic appeal, formed with a single-strap satin hold and a coordinating loop-toe front with an invisible PVC finish.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Union’s pair in particular retails for $725 at Net-a-Porter.

Magda Butrym Satin and PVC loop toe sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Just last week, Union brought the 1990s to the modern-day on the set of “Cheaper by the Dozen” this week.

The actress, who is starring in the remake of the classic 2003 film alongside Zach Braff, was spotted on set yesterday afternoon in retro-chic style. The outfit matched a colorful print sweater to classic track pants complete with a striped detailing across the leg.

To give the outfit one final vintage-inspired touch, the “L.A.’s Finest” actress laced up a pair of lugged sneakers from Chloé. The white leather pair featured hits of navy across the heel with gray overlays along the side and a textured rubber outsole. You can shop the low-top design for $525 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Gabrielle Union spotted leaving set filming “Cheaper by the Dozen” in Los Angeles, April 15. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the “Bring It On” actress in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

