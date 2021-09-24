Gabrielle Union Gets Into Some ‘Risky Business’ in a Button-Down Shirt & Crew Socks

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union is celebrating some big news this week — she’s now a New York Times Bestseller!

The “Bring It On” actress announced the news on her Instagram on Thursday in an entertaining fashion, recreating Tom Cruise’s iconic scene from “Risky Business.” Union slid into the video wearing a blue striped button-down shirt and black bottoms as well as white crew socks to fully echo the 1983 film.

“Sliding onto the New York Times Best Seller List like… I am so happy and humbled to come out the gate with such positive feedback and reviews and seeing the impact of being vulnerable. Vulnerability is truly a superpower !!!,” wrote the actress-turned-author in her caption.

This season, Union is already staying on top of fall trends in the most effortlessly cool way.

The actress arrived on set for a taping of “The View” in New York last week, staying cozy in a chunky knit cardigan with a tie-dyed hem; she then layered the piece over menswear-inspired brown pleated trousers and a drop-chain necklace. Retro-chic cardigans are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

Another trend experiencing a moment is big-toe sandals, as exemplified by Union on Tuesday. The media personality’s pair, in particular, included tan uppers with a contrasting black outsole, all balanced atop a square toe and lifted heel.

Gabrielle Union arrives at ‘The View’ in New York, Sept. 14. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The media personality also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the star of the upcoming “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

