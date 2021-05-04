Gabrielle Union Goes Bold in a Crop Top, Mesh Leggings & Coated Sneakers From Cardi B & Reebok

Gabrielle Union just found her next boldest look with a little help from Cardi B and Reebok.

The “Bring It On” actress received a special gift from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Gerrman athletic brand filled with pieces from the two powerhouses’ first-ever apparel collection. Showing off her new duds, Union posed on TikTok in a coordinating purple wrapped $50 crop top, matching $65 mesh leggings and lifted sneakers from the collab.

On her feet, the “L.A.’s Finest” actress rounded out her monochrome look in the lavender Cardi Coated Club C Double sneaker. The smooth leather shoe features a full streamlined color appeal atop a chunky midsole and textured rubber outsole, all retailing for $80 at Reebok.com.

Cardi B’s Coated Club C Double sneaker by Reebok. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Cardi B told FN during her exclusive cover shoot in November 2020, “Affordability is No. 1. I know where [my fans] stand. I wanted to make something so affordable so that they could have a piece of me. I always make sure it’s affordable even when it comes to my OnlyFans, my merch. I always say to keep in mind the price. These are my fans, I don’t want to be taxing my fans.”

Cardi B models the spring ’21 Summertime Fine collection by Reebok. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

As for Gabrielle Union, when it comes to fashion, the actress has held a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the “Being Mary Jane” actress in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

