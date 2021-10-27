Gabrielle Union Brings Back 2000s R&B in Leather Crop Top, Jogger Jeans & Big Toe Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union threw it back to the early 2000s as she channeled the classic R&B music videos from the decade.

Promoting her new New York & Co. collection on Instagram last night, the “Being Mary Jane” star went retro-chic in a faux-leather crop top — currently on sale for $56 discounted from $80. The sleek piece came matched to jogger-style jeans from the collab, also on sale for just $35 at NYandCompany.com.

On her feet, the throwback appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Union has been a longtime fan of big toe silhouettes, styling them this year for summer and fall. Last month, for example, the “Bring It On” actress arrived on set for a taping of “The View” in New York in a chunky knit cardigan with a tie-dyed hem; she then layered the piece over menswear-inspired brown pleated trousers and a drop-chain necklace.

Gabrielle Union arrives at ‘The View’ in New York, Sept. 14. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The media personality also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the star of the upcoming “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

