Gabrielle Union & Taraji P. Henson Match in Edgy All-Black Attire & Glittering Heels With James Corden

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson doubled up on glam for a joint appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” this week.

Sitting down with the late-night host on Tuesday, the two actresses both showed off their chic sartorial taste in coordinating black attire. Union went with a glittering, off-the-shoulder top complete with a peek-a-boo cutout to match her high-rise trousers while Henson decided on a slick leather jumpsuit with a halter neck and white side paneling.

Gabrielle Union arrives at “The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Tuesday, October 5, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Taraji P. Henson at “The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Tuesday, October 5, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

When it came down to footwear, both leading ladies kept with the color scheme. The “Bring It On” alumna modeled black patent leather stiletto mules and the “Empire” star decided on glittering block-heeled sandals with a platform lift.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with guests Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union. CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with guests Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union. CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The media personality also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the star of the upcoming “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

Channel Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson in these cool black heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Other Stories

Buy Now: & Other Stories Square-Toe Mules, $129.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Scorch Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Wow Platforms, $70.

Click through the gallery for more of Gabrielle Union’s glam style over the years.