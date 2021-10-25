×
Gabrielle Union Masters This Fall’s Favorite Loafer Trend in a Prada Blouse & Pinstripe Pants

By Claudia Miller
Gabrielle Union is proving once more that you don’t have to leave your house to have a bold style moment.

The “Bring It On” alumna got all dolled up with husband Dwyane Wade on Sunday, both modeling full Prada looks from the comfort of their own home. For the occasion, Union opted for a cropped blouse with a branded pocket and navy pinstripe trousers. Wade echoed his wife’s color scheme in a printed cardigan, white tee and navy chinos.

When it came to footwear, Union herself then rounded out her look in chunky black leather loafers.

From Prada, Chanel, Dr. Martens and more, loafers are experiencing a comeback on the celeb style scene this season. The silhouette offers an elevated balancing point between a ballet flat, a combat boot or a slip-on sneaker with their versatility and more polished appeal. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and even first lady Jill Biden have frequented their own choice of loafers in the past few weeks alone.

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The media personality also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the star of the upcoming “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

Channel Gabrielle Union in these classic black loafers inspired by her outfit.

