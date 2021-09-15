Gabrielle Union Finds Your Next Fall Look in a Chunky Cardigan, Pleated Trousers & Big Toe Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union is already staying on top of fall trends in the most effortlessly cool way.

The “Bring It On” actress, fresh from the Met Gala steps, arrived on set for a taping of “The View” in New York on Tuesday. For the outing, Union stayed cozy in a chunky knit cardigan with a tie-dyed hem; she then layered the piece over menswear-inspired brown pleated trousers and a drop-chain necklace.

Retro-chic cardigans are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

Gabrielle Union arrives at ‘The View’ in New York, Sept. 14. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

A closer view of Gabrielle Union’s heels. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Another trend experiencing a moment is big-toe sandals, as exemplified by Union on Tuesday. The media personality’s pair, in particular, included tan uppers with a contrasting black outsole, all balanced atop a square toe and lifted heel.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Gabrielle Union arrives at ‘The View’ in New York, Sept. 14. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

A closer view of Gabrielle Union’s heels. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the star of the upcoming “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

