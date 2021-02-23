Gabrielle Union Brings Back This Daring 2000s Trend in a Leather Bralette, Low-Rise Pants & Square-Toe Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union brought back one of the early 2000s most daring trends with her latest bold look of the day.

Taking to TikTok to show off her monochrome attire, the “Bring It On” alumna strutted across her backyard yesterday in a layered black outfit. The ensemble included a $590 cinched leather bralette from Dion Lee, available at Farfetch, matched to chain-linked, low-rise pants from the designer. The chain waistline created an exposed appeal, a trend favorited by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie amongst others in decades past.

The finishing touches of her “#fashionweek” moment came in the form of a Maison Valentino bag and a pair of sleek leather mules. The square-toe heels highlighted slick leather uppers, set with a thick-banded strap and a coordinating leather sole.

The design comes courtesy of By Far and also features a uniquely shaped block heel, measuring close to 4 inches in height. You can shop Union’s choice of mules for $435 at Farfetch.com.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the “L.A.’s Finest” star in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and, of course, her husband Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade sneakers.

