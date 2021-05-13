Gabrielle Union Reimagines Athleisure in a Mesh Bodysuit, Printed Tracksuit & Golden Sneakers

Gabrielle Union gave her take on the beloved athleisure trend with a little help from Adidas and Yara Shahidi.

On the set of the remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Union modeled newly debuted pieces from Shahidi’s first-ever Three Stripes collaboration. The collection launched today and features pieces inspired by the “Grown-ish” actress‘ Iranian roots with Persian influences and statement graphics; layered over a mesh-paneled bodysuit, the new satin top retails for $180 with matching pants selling for the same price at Adidas.com.

Union’s own outfit came complete with the final piece from the new collab: Superstar sneakers. Transforming the classic silhouette, Adidas explained that the iteration blends “’60s vibes with elements of Shahidi’s Iranian heritage and Black roots.” The sneaker features cream uppers accented by hazy yellow and legacy gold detailing with an Arabic lace jewel at the forefoot.

You can shop the Yara Shahidi x Adidas Superstar sneakers for $110 on the German athletic brand’s website.

The lateral side of the Yara Shahidi x Adidas Superstar collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Earlier this month, the “Bring it On” actress herself supported another hit collaboration, this time around from Reebok and Cardi B.

Union received a special gift from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Gerrman athletic brand filled with pieces from the two powerhouses’ first-ever apparel collection. Showing off her new duds, Union posed on TikTok in a coordinating purple wrapped $50 crop top, matching $65 mesh leggings and lifted sneakers from the collab.

On her feet, the “L.A.’s Finest” actress rounded out her monochrome look in the lavender Cardi Coated Club C Double sneaker. The smooth leather shoe features a full streamlined color appeal atop a chunky midsole and textured rubber outsole, all retailing for $80 at Reebok.com.

As for Gabrielle Union, when it comes to fashion, the actress has held a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the “Being Mary Jane” actress in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

