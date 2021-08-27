Gabrielle Union Gets Beachy in a Neon Bikini, Cutout Coverup & Designer Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union’s excursions around the South of France have all of us experiencing major wanderlust this week.

Yesterday, the “Being Mary Jane” star joined her husband Dwyane Wade in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, for a beachy outing. Union herself went glam in a neon blue bikini from Monday Swimwear layered under a peek-a-boo cutout dress courtesy of resort label Kadimah.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

On her feet, the actress rounded out her look with the perfect waterside sandal courtesy of Maison Valentino. The V-logo design comes with smooth uppers and a gold buckle, all set atop a flat leather outsole; similar colorways retail for $675 at Nordstrom.

Earlier in her trip, Union showed off another cool side to her style in a twist on elevated pajamas. Joining Wade for an evening in Corsica, France, the “Bring It On” alumna modeled a silky polka dot set and classic white leather sneakers.

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the star of the upcoming “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

Recreate Gabrielle Union’s beachy style in these sleek slides.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Tory Burch Double-T Slides, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Buy Now: Totême Logo Slides, $305.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: DKNY Isha Logo Slides, $45 (was $98).

