Eva Longoria Takes the Thong Sandal Trend for a Dip in a Hot Pink Caftan

Eva Longoria brought summer’s biggest footwear trend for a dip in the pool this week.

Soaking up the summer sun, the actress shared a candid “Instagram vs. reality” moment today in a bright pink dress; the hot pink caftan featured long sleeves and a midi-length fit with a bold high-leg slit to finish.

To complement her colorful look, the “Desperate Housewives” star broke out a golden twist on the thong-sandal trend in a flat silhouette with a T-strap finish.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Kate Hudson along with Meryl Streep, Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Longoria herself is a long-time supporter of the thong-toe sandal trend and broke out a casual twist on the silhouette for a pool day in March. The “Devious Maids” actress tanned in a metal-hooked black bikini layered under a blue button-up coverup and a matching wide-brim hat. Accenting the look further with oversize sunglasses, the outfit also included a set of on-trend sandals.

The flat slip-on flip-flops make for effortless waterside style with their thin straps and neutral colorway.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels. Try out the thong sandal trend for yourself in these similar pairs.

