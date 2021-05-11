Eva Longoria Gets All Dolled in a Ruffled Tube Dress & the Sleekest Metallic Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria showed off her glam side as she perfected the art of a golden hour selfie this week.

Taking to Instagram this morning to show off her chic look, the “Desperate Housewives” alumna posed by the water in an elegant twist on a classic tube dress. The throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 200s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design. Longoria’s piece in particular comes with an upgraded off-the-shoulder bodice complete with a layered ruffled flair.

On her feet, the elevated ensemble continued with sleek metallic pink sandals set atop a stiletto heel and square toe.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Longoria herself is no stranger to a glamourous style moment herself. The “Devious Maids” actress modeled a layered button-up shirt and midi-length skirt on Instagram; both pieces come from London-based brand Silked and feature the silkiest satin fabric in a royal blue shade.

The bright number came accented with a bright red shoulder bag and sharp sandals; the pointed-toe but open-toe design included a leather cross-toe and coordinating cross-foot strap, all set atop a towering heel.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

