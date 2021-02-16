Eva Longoria’s Sustainable Sports Bra, Green Leggings & Chunky Sneakers Are Perfect for a Trampoline Workout

Eva Longoria served up major fitness inspiration this week as she hit the gym in style.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna tackled her favorite trampoline workout on Monday from the comfort of her own home, modeling a surprisingly sustainable athletic set. The green pieces both come courtesy of Girlfriend Collective, an environmentally-friendly label that recycles plastic water bottles and turns them into flexible fabric made for movement.

Longoria’s choice of the Thyme Paloma bra retails for just $38 whereas her matching bottoms sell for $78 at Girlfriend.com.

In a last step of prep for the gym, Longoria tapped Adidas for her sneakers of the day. The gray pair featured hits of bright orange accents and signature white Three Stripes atop a chunky midsole; similar silhouettes from the German brand retail for $160 on its website.

Earlier this month, the “Devious Maids” actress showed off another side of her versatile style in a take on the monochrome trend. She slipped on a black muscle tee with coordinating classic black leggings for her outfit of the day, soaking up the “California winter” with flair. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for footwear, the color scheme of Longoria’s own look continued with sleek lace-up combat boots set atop a chunky lugged outsole.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “star created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.