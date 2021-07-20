×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Eva Longoria Looks Straight Off the Set of ‘Desperate Housewives’ in a Silky Slip Dress & Designer Slides

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
eva-longoria-slip-dress-sandals
Eva Longoria: May 2010
Eva Longoria: May 2011
Eva Longoria: June 2011
Eva Longoria: December 2011
View Gallery 28 Images

Eva Longoria’s latest outfit looked like she pulled it straight from the “Desperate Housewives” archive.

The series’ alumna modeled Quay x Maluma shades and a silky slip dress courtesy of designer Esteban Cortazar on her Instagram this morning, complete with lace trim and 2000s-chic spaghetti straps.

Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars and used to be a go-to pick for Longoria herself both on and off set back in the day.

The “Devious Maids” actress’ own dress came matched to a set of signature square-toe flat sandals from Hermès. The white slip-on pair featured a sleek leather cutout strap atop a brown outsole, all retailing for $630 on the brand’s website.

Related

Emily Ratajkowski Takes Italy in a Hot Pink Twist on This Season's Buzziest Dress

Jill Biden Glows in All White Attire With Floral Slingbacks to Meet Queen Rania of Jordan

Kristin Cavallari Hits the Trail in a Scooped Sports Bra, Soft Gray Leggings and Jill Biden's Go-To Sneakers

hermes, sandals, white, leather, red
Hermès Oran sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hèrmes

Just yesterday, Longoria went above and beyond as the director for the upcoming film, “Flamin’ Hot.”

On set for the film that depicts the surprisingly heartfelt story behind Frito Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Longoria made sure to get all the right angles — even if it meant laying face-down on the ground.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna prepped for her day of work in comfortable style as well; her ensemble featured an army-green flight suit-style jumpsuit complete with black stars, all matched to glowing white Nikes. Fans of Longoria’s colorway can shop similar designs for $150 at Nike.com.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Channel Eva Longoria in these more wallet-friendly takes on her red leather sandals.

red slides, leather sandals, flats, franco sarto
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sarto by Franco Sarto Bordo Slides, $89 (was $99).

red slides, leather sandals, flats, andre assous
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: André Assous Rylee Slides, $119.

red slides, leather sandals, flats, jack rogers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Jack Rogers Sofia Slides, $69 (was $79).

Click through the gallery to see more of Eva Longoria’s street style evolution over the years.

Joules SS22 Sponsored By Joules

Helping Families Spend Quality Time Outdoors

Joules delivers vibrant prints and reliable product to encourage everyone to get outdoors 'whatever the weather.'
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad