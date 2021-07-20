Eva Longoria Looks Straight Off the Set of ‘Desperate Housewives’ in a Silky Slip Dress & Designer Slides

Eva Longoria’s latest outfit looked like she pulled it straight from the “Desperate Housewives” archive.

The series’ alumna modeled Quay x Maluma shades and a silky slip dress courtesy of designer Esteban Cortazar on her Instagram this morning, complete with lace trim and 2000s-chic spaghetti straps.

Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars and used to be a go-to pick for Longoria herself both on and off set back in the day.

The “Devious Maids” actress’ own dress came matched to a set of signature square-toe flat sandals from Hermès. The white slip-on pair featured a sleek leather cutout strap atop a brown outsole, all retailing for $630 on the brand’s website.

Just yesterday, Longoria went above and beyond as the director for the upcoming film, “Flamin’ Hot.”

On set for the film that depicts the surprisingly heartfelt story behind Frito Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Longoria made sure to get all the right angles — even if it meant laying face-down on the ground.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna prepped for her day of work in comfortable style as well; her ensemble featured an army-green flight suit-style jumpsuit complete with black stars, all matched to glowing white Nikes. Fans of Longoria’s colorway can shop similar designs for $150 at Nike.com.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

