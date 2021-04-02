Eva Longoria Goes Glam in the Silkiest Blue Dress & Sharp Pointed-Toe Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria showed off her glam side ahead of the weekend, serving up chic style inspiration in the sleekest ensemble.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress modeled a layered button-up shirt and midi-length skirt on Instagram last night; both pieces come from London-based brand Silked and feature the silkiest satin fabric in a royal blue shade.

The bright number came accented with a bright red shoulder bag and sharp sandals; the pointed-toe but open-toe design included a leather cross-toe and coordinating cross-foot strap, all set atop a towering heel.

Eva Longoria has never been one to shy away from a bol footwear moment. Last month, for example, the “Devious Maids” actress modeled pieces from her own line of footwear this week, as shared by the shoot’s photographer Darren Stone on Instagram. For the look, Longoria tucked a dipping black bustier into sleek leather pants.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Eva’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

As for footwear, the all-black appeal of the outfit continued with booties from her Modivo collection. The peep-toe heels came set atop a towering stiletto that measured close to 4 inches in height; the satin design rose over the ankle as well with a sock-inspired fit, available on Modivo’s site.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels. Flatter your feet in these pointy heels inspired by Eva Longoria. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American On Point Sandals, $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: BCBGMaxazria Dana Sandals, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Pirrie Heels, $89.