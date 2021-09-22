Eva Longoria Is Ready for the Office in an Oversize Blazer, Skinny Jeans & See-Through Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria is making us (almost) want to go back into the office this week.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress showed off her business-casual attire on Instagram last night, promoting her new tequila brand with flair. Longoria’s look layered a beige oversize blazer with a classic white tank top as well as mid-wash skinny jeans.

“We got through Monday! Cheers! (Also can we make Tequila Tuesdays a thing?),” wrote Longoria in the caption as she sipped on her Casa del Sol tequila.

On her feet, the actress donned a set of sleek see-through mules with a peep-toe fit.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

When she isn’t in PVC pumps, you can find Eva Longoria herself in a mix of trending shoes, in particular from Nike as of late.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

