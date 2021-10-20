Eva Longoria Suits Up in the Silkiest Blazer at Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2021

Eva Longoria broke out one of this season’s top trends as she walked the red carpet for Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

Taking place last night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the “Desperate Housewives” actress wowed in all black. The suited ensemble tapped Ralph Lauren in a coordinating silky blazer and pants, cinched together with a chunky belt and hidden heels.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Eva Longoria at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Also in attendance at last night’s event was Hailey Bieber. The model tapped Miu Miu for her evening look; the ensemble highlighted a sailor-style white collar atop a cropped blazer and coordinating high-rise midi skirt.

When it came down to footwear, the media star kept it classic in pointed-toe pumps with a rounded vamp, lifted heel and patent uppers. Baldwin also threw on a gold chain anklet for a subtle top of jewelry.

Hailey Bieber at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: c

A more common footwear choice for Eva Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Devious Maids” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

