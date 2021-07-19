Eva Longoria Does Anything to Get the Shot in a Flight Suit & See-Through Nikes on ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Set

Eva Longoria is going above and beyond as the director for the upcoming film, “Flamin’ Hot.”

On set for the film that depicts the surprisingly heartfelt story behind Frito Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Longoria made sure to get all the right angles — even if it meant laying face-down on the ground.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna prepped for her day of work in comfortable style as well; her ensemble featured an army-green flight suit-style jumpsuit complete with black stars, all matched to glowing white Nikes.

Continuing her streak of Swoosh kicks, the director tapped the brand’s Air Max 270 silhouette, a boosted design set atop a see-through Max Air unit in the heel. The silhouette also includes lightweight uppers for ease of mobility as well as a stretchy inner sleeve that provides a custom feel. Fans of Longoria’s colorway can shop similar designs for $ at Nike.com.

Nike Air Max 270

The actress herself kicked off filming for her new movie back in June with a chic athleisure look at even more Swoosh kicks. This time around, the design came courtesy of Nike-owned Jordan Brand in a black, white and red silhouette; the colorway bears resemblance to the women’s-own “Satin Black Toe” iteration of the Air Jordan 1 that was released in 2019.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

