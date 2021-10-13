Eva Longoria Finds the Perfect Fall Wedding Dress in an Off-the-Shoulder Floral Gown

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria discovered the perfect dress to wear for a fall wedding this week.

Attending the nuptials of a close friend, the actress went glam for the occasion in a gown from Monique Lhuillier. As seen on Instagram, the dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with sheer puff sleeves and an airy floral print; similar designs from the brand retail for upwards of $6,000 at Saks.

Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya and more frequent the trend as brands like Khaite, Dries Van Noten and Christopher John Rogers incorporated it into their latest collections.

Eva Longoria herself is no stranger to a glam style moment, either.

At the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in September, for example, the “Devious Maids” actress wowed in a dolled-up black gown. The design comes courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a unique dipping neckline with thin spaghetti straps and a full velvet coating.

To elevate the number further, Longoria also included a pair of glittering drop earrings and as well as a set of hidden stiletto heels.

Eva Longoria at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

A more common footwear choice for Eva Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Desperate Housewives” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Take inspiration from Eva Longoria for your next wedding in these chic floral designs.

