Eva Longoria Channels Classic Glamour in a Plunging Velvet Gown at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Eva Longoria offered up a moment of classic glamour at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures this weekend.

Attending the star-studded event on Saturday, the “Devious Maids” actress wowed in a dolled-up black gown. The design comes courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a unique dipping neckline with thin spaghetti straps and a full velvet coating.

To elevate the number further, Longoria also included a pair of glittering drop earrings and as well as a set of hidden stiletto heels.

Eva Longoria at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

A more common footwear choice for Eva Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

