Eva Longoria Gets Edgy in a Dipping Bustier, Leather Pants & Unique Peep-toe Booties

By Claudia Miller
Eva Longoria: May 2010
Eva Longoria: May 2011
Eva Longoria: June 2011
Eva Longoria: December 2011
Eva Longoria showed off her edgy side in a twist on the monochrome trend.

The “Devious Maids” actress modeled pieces from her own line of footwear this week, as shared by the shoot’s photographer Darren Stone on Instagram. For the look, Longoria tucked a dipping black bustier into sleek leather pants.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Eva’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

As for footwear, the all-black appeal of the outfit continued with booties from her Modivo collection. The peep-toe heels came set atop a towering stiletto that measured close to 4 inches in height; the satin design rose over the ankle as well with a sock-inspired fit, available on Modivo’s site.

Eva Longoria peep-toe booties.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Modivo

Earlier in the week, the “Desperate Housewives” star soaked up the sun in a metal-hooked black bikini layered under a blue button-up coverup and a matching wide-brim hat. Accenting the look further with oversize sunglasses, the outfit also included a set of on-trend sandals.

The flat slip-on flip-flops make for effortless waterside style with their thin straps and neutral colorway.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Eva Longoria’s street style evolution over the years.

