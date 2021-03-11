Eva Longoria Soaks Up the Sun in a Metal-Hooked Bikini & Effortless Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria served up major vacation inspiration today on Instagram in the chicest warm-weather look.

In what appeared to be a throwback post, the “Desperate Housewives” star soaked up the sun in a metal-hooked black bikini layered under a blue button-up coverup and a matching wide-brim hat. Accenting the look further with oversize sunglasses, the outfit also included a set of on-trend sandals.

The flat slip-on flip-flops make for effortless waterside style with their thin straps and neutral colorway.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Chrissy Teigen along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Related Doja Cat Is Bolder Than Ever in a Fringed Bustier, Thigh-High Stockings & Towering Platforms Katie Holmes Is Ready for Spring in a Keyhole Cutout Dress & Classic Leather Sneakers Designer Kim Jones and Nike Have a New Air Max 95 Collab Dropping Soon

When she isn’t in bikinis and trending sandals, though, you can find Longoria in a mix of athleisure and stylish sneakers.

The “Devious Maids” actress tackled her favorite trampoline workout in February from the comfort of her own home, modeling a surprisingly sustainable athletic set. The green pieces both come courtesy of Girlfriend Collective, an environmentally-friendly label that recycles plastic water bottles and turns them into flexible fabric made for movement. Longoria’s choice of the Thyme Paloma bra retails for just $38 whereas her matching bottoms sell for $78 at Girlfriend.com.

In a last step of prep for the gym, Longoria tapped Adidas for her sneakers of the day. The gray pair featured hits of bright orange accents and signature white Three Stripes atop a chunky midsole; similar silhouettes from the German brand retail for $160 on its website.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels. Make sure your spring footwear rotation includes thong sandals like Eva Longoria in these next pairs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Tkees Solids Flip Flops, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Studio Amelia 2.2 Flip Flops, $71 (was $237).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Ipanema Ana Sandals, $12 (was $20).