Emily Ratajkowski’s Backless Little White Dress & Snaking Sandals Are the Picture of Summer

Emily Ratajkowski is never one to shy away from a themed party.

The model broke out her effortlessly cool style for an all-white attire party during the holiday weekend, showing off her bold ensemble on Instagram yesterday. For the event, Ratajkowski opted for a high-neck and low-back minidress accented with a chain-link purse.

For a touch of print, EmRata elevated the look further with a set of snakeskin sandals; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Square-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Ratajkowski herself is a fan of trending sandals, opting for a bright red pair of ankle-wrap heels to match her daring black dress back in May.

Related Gabrielle Union Proves You Can Never Have Too Much Color in a Vibrant High Low Dress & Pink Sneakers Cardi B Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Mesh Leopard Dress & Thin-Strap Sandals Miley Cyrus Is a Peak '80s Rockstar in a Leather Top, American Flag Skirt & Star-Spangled Boots

When it comes to shoes, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Go cool for summer in these pieces inspired by Emily Ratajkowski.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Amanda Uprichard Back Chain Dress, $264.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Natola Sandals, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: A.W.A.K.E. Mode Delta Sandals, $228 (was $570).

Click through the gallery for more of Emily Ratajkowski’s elevated style over the years.