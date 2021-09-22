Emily Ratajkowski Is So ’90s in a Floral Slip Dress & Wrap Heels for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Emily Ratajkowski channeled the 1990s at the red carpet pre-show for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3.

Premiering on Friday, the model walked the red carpet in a silky slip dress coated in a mix of floral detailing and fringed edges for a retro-chic appeal.

Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Megan Thee Stallion, Kendall Jenner and more top stars.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

As for footwear, EmRata appeared to tap Femme LA for her sandals of the evening. The pale blue pair comes equipped with a thin securing strap across a pointed toe as well as a lace-up wrap hold around the ankle. Femme is a vegan label making waves for its buzzy heels, favored by the likes of Ashley Graham, Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox amongst other huge names.

Similar designs to Ratajkowski’s pick retail for just $180 at Femme.LA.

The annual Savage x Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning on Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing is free for Amazon Prime Members.

This year’s lineup will feature performances from artists like Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will also feature special appearances from Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Behati Prinsloo, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Troye Sivan and more.

