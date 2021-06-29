Emily Ratajkowski Is So ’90s in the Ultimate Low-Rise Pants, Backless Crop Top & ‘Dad’ Shoes

The 1990s are back and Emily Ratajkowski is all over the throwback trends.

The model took to Instagram today to show off her outfit of the day with a series of at-home mirror selfies. Tackling the New York heat, Ratajkowski opted for a backless back crop top with the ultimate pair of low-rise trousers.

Low-rise pants and mini tops were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tube tops and thong-toe heels amongst other major trends.

For the outing, the media personality rounded out the look with a major trend from a few years back: dad shoes. Earning their name for their oversize nature and chunky appeal, these sneakers took over the celebrity style scene in 2018 with a little help from Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith, Balenciaga and more major power players.

As for the “We Are Your Friends” star, the media personality chose a classic pair for her revitalization of the trend courtesy of New Balance. The Boston-based brand’s silhouettes has been a staple in closets for decades thanks to their blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology. You can shop a similar comfy-chic design for $80 at Zappos.com.

New Balance 574. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

When it comes to shoes, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Channel Emily Ratajkowski in these classic New Balance sneakers.

New Balance 574 CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: New Balance 574, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: New Balance 501, $70.

Click through the gallery to find more of Emily Ratajkowski’s cool sneaker style over the years.