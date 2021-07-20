Emily Ratajkowski Takes Italy in a Hot Pink Twist on This Season’s Buzziest Dress

Emily Ratajkowski brought her signature bold style on the road this week as she visited Italy in chic fashion.

The model stopped by the Amalfi Coast on Monday, modeling an eye-catching twist on summer’s favorite silhouette: a slip dress. The hot pink Mirror Palais number came complete with spaghetti straps and a backless dip all set with a two-tone silky fabric.

Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner and more top stars.

EmRata herself is no stranger to trending designs when it comes to attire or footwear. Over the July 4th weekend the media personality broke out her effortlessly cool style for an all-white attire party, showing off her bold ensemble on Instagram. For the event, Ratajkowski opted for a high-neck and low-back minidress accented with a chain-link purse.

For a touch of print, she elevated the look further with a set of snakeskin sandals; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” actress in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Test out the slip dress trend for yourself in these designs inspired by Emily Ratajkowski.

