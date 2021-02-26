Emily Ratajkowski’s Trench Coat, Baby Bump-Hugging Dress & Knee-High Boots Are Peak Maternity Style

Emily Ratajkowski’s maternity style just gets better and better by the day.

Today, the model stepped out with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York in a chic layered look that perfectly flattered her growing baby bump. Ratajowski, who is expecting her first child with Bear-McClard, opted for a form-fitting black midi dress styled under a classic trench coat with layered jewelry and cat-eye sunglasses to finish.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out and about in New York with her husband, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Rounding out her on-trend seasonal look, the “We Are Your Friends” actress tapped Khaite’s slouchy knee-high boots. The square-toe design included smooth suede uppers in a caramel brown colorway with an elongated shaft and a curved mini heel. The height was a smart choice for the mom-to-be as taller heels can affect balance and comfortability when expecting.

You can shop EmRata’s choice of footwear for $1,480 at Farfetch.com.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Beyond her own bold boots, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

