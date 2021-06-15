Emily Ratajkowski Goes All-Out 2000s in a Mini Crop Top, Low-Rise Jeans & Sporty Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest look proved that the trends of the early aughts are here to stay for summer.

The “We Are Your Friends” star joined her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for a walk across Manhattan this morning, opting for a bold 2000s-chic ensemble. The model, who just gave birth to her son in March, bore her toned torso in a collared halterneck crop top and low-rise jeans.

Low-rise pants and halter tops were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tube tops and mini skirts amongst other major trends.

Emily Ratajkowski seen taking a stroll with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York, June 15. CREDIT: MEGA

To complete the off-duty look, Ratajkowski then tapped her go-to silhouette of footwear: white sneakers. The Reebok leather kicks added a casual touch to the influencer’s attire, set atop a rubber outsole with added traction. Formed with a perforated toe, the silhouette bears resemblance to the German brand’s $70 classic Club C 85 silhouette.

Emily Ratajkowski seen taking a stroll with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York, June 15. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

The lateral side of the Reebok Club C 85 Vintage. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

