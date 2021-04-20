Emily Ratajkowski Channels the Early 2000s in a Babydoll Top, Low-Rise Cargo Jeans & Dad Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski brought the early 2000s into modern day as she showed off her post-baby style in New York.

Stepping out in Manhattan this afternoon, the model, who gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in March, went chic in a sheer babydoll tee from her own Inamorata Woman line matched to retro-chic low-rise jeans with a cargo silhouette.

Low-rise pants, as well as vintage-inspired blouses and even shoulder bags, too, are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early aughts trends such as combat boots and velour designs. You can find throwback pieces on the likes of Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Sofia Richie and more this season.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York, April 20. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

For the outing, Ratajkowski also tapped into another major trend from a few years back: dad shoes. Earning their name for their oversize nature and chunky appeal, these sneakers took over the celebrity style scene in 2018 with a little help from Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith, Balenciaga and more major power players.

As for the “We Are Your Friends” star, the media personality chose a classic pair for her revitalization of the trend courtesy of New Balance. The Boston-based brand’s silhouettes has been a staple in closets for decades thanks to their blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology. You can shop a similar comfy-chic design for $80 at Zappos.com.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York, April 20. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

When it comes to shoes, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Click through the gallery to find more of Emily Ratajkowski’s standout sneaker style over the years.