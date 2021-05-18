Emily Ratajkowski Transforms the Catsuit Trend for Spring in a Ribbed Romper & Her Signature Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski continued her streak of stylish off-duty New York moments today for a lunch alongside her newborn son.

The media personality, who gave birth to her son with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in March, stepped out for a bite to eat this afternoon in comfy-chic attire. The outfit included a button-up ribbed romper, giving a warm-weather twist to the growing catsuit trend.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits and leotards are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her son in New York, May 18. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

On her feet, EmRata modeled a low-rise sneaker with a chunky midsole. The glowing white pair featured nylon panels and thickened overlays, all atop a rigged outsole.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her son in New York, May 18. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Over the weekend, Ratajkowski showed off another chic ensemble in an easygoing white minidress, green hat and tangerine shoulder bag; her outfit also included shades from Krewe Eyewear.

When it came down to shoes for the outing, EmRata of coursed tapped her favorite style of footwear: all-white sneakers. Saturday’s choice came in the form of a classic skate-style silhouette from Vans. Titled the Classic Tumble Era, the sneaker debuted in 1976 and was the brand’s first shoe to includes its now-signature padded collar. You can shop Ratajkowski’s choice of a glowing white colorway for $60 at Vans.com.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her newborn son for a walk in New York, May 15. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Vans Classic Tumble Era sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Top off your look with easygoing sneakers like Emily Ratajkowski in these similar pairs.

Vans Classic Tumble Era sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Buy Now: Vans Classic Tumble Era, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Reebok Club C 85, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Stan Smith, $85.

Flip through the gallery for more of Emily Ratajkowski’s chic sneaker style over the years.